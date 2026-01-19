Ohio man dies in snowmobile crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

A 22-year-old Garrettsville, Ohio, man died after a snowmobile crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula over the weekend, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers responded to a snowmobile crash on Trail 8 near H-58 in Shingleton Township in Alger County around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the snowmobiler was traveling at a high rate of speed on Trail 8 and "was unable to negotiate a corner on the trail" and struck a tree.

First responders provided emergency medical care, but the snowmobiler died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this loss," said MSP Lt. Ben Eckola in a statement.

Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue 21 assisted troopers at the scene.