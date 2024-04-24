Heading to the NFL Draft in Detroit? Officials say to have a solid parking plan

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2024 NFL Draft preparations reach the 11th hour. Now the city braces for one of the largest sporting events.

As thousands enter downtown Detroit, you can expect long lines and not much space, especially parking.

"I think some people may be in for a little surprise when they get down here only to find a lot of the parking lots that they normally park in either are not accessible or are totally full," said Sam Krassenstein, Detroit chief of infrastructure.

GUIDE: Things to do in Detroit while you're in town for the NFL Draft

With thousands estimated to trickle in over the weekend, you can bet that draft parking will be of concern. As we enter the 11th hour, parking in some areas is already selling out.

While some spaces are going for as high as $100.

"You don't need to spend $50-$70 on a parking space. You have convenient options..at a very affordable price point," Krassenstein said.

According to the city, not much parking on the street will be available. Street parkers shouldn't block crosswalks or hydrants. If so, they may face being towed.

Where you park matters, with only three entry points into the main draft activities.

READ: What fans should know about NFL Draft registration in Detroit, security, road closures and more

"We partnered with the River East garage. We have about 2,000 spaces there that people can book ahead of time for $15. And we will run shuttles back and forth from the RenCen."

The QLine is also offering $5 park-and-ride services.

With so many people in town, it's a scammer's paradise. Before you park, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends asking for a receipt.

It's also encouraged never to give up your keys when going for valet unless you have confirmed the location if, in fact, it offers valet services. Nessel also wants people to take heed of others issuing false parking tickets.

Before you pay it. It's recommended to check the municipality's website to confirm.

"Each lot is required to have a published rate schedule, so we will have an inspector going out to make sure parking continues to be legitimate," Krassenstein said.

The city encourages attendees to download the Park Detroit Or ParkWhiz apps. Both will have accurate openings on where to park.