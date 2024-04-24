NFL Draft in Detroit. What to know about registration, security, road closures and more
(CBS DETROIT) - The wait is over for football fans and Detroiters; the 2024 NFL Draft is here and is ready to welcome thousands of visitors to the Motor City.
The draft will be held in Downtown Detroit from April 25 to April 27.
Here's everything you need to know about road closures, transportation options for getting around the city, concerts and more.
How to register for the NFL Draft
Entry to the NFL Draft is free, but fans must register by downloading the NFL OnePass app or visiting the Draft Access website.
All adults must register, and they can also register up to five children. People who don't have a smartphone will be able to register on-site with Fan Services staff members.
Prohibited items for NFL Draft
The following items are prohibited from being brought into the NFL Draft in Detroit.
- Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives
- Alcohol
- Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)
- Footballs
- Chairs, stools, or other seating devices
- Drones
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
- Frisbees
- Illegal substances
- Laser pointers
- Motorized scooters and skateboards
- Noisemakers, whistles, and horns
- Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle
- Offensive, obscene, threatening, abusive, or discriminatory clothing, banners, flags or signs, including the use of language or gestures concerning: A person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, expression of national origin (this includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions). Intended to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault
- Any non-event related banners, flags or signs
- Any banners, flags or signs larger than 22" x 28", however no banner, flag or sign may block the view of other patrons
- Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or Detroit Police Department
What can I bring with me to the NFL Draft?
Prohibited items that are prohibited cannot be checked or stored with the NFL or Detroit police. Strollers and associated bags are permitted but will be subject to physical and visual inspections.
Fans can also bring in small cameras, binoculars and empty reusable water bottles. There will be water refill stations at the event.
Clear bag policy for NFL Draft
The following are guidelines for clear bags that are approved to be brought into the NFL Draft:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. (This includes clear
- backpacks, clear fanny packs and clear cinch bags that fit within the permissible dimensions.)
- No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- Logo can only be on one side of the bag
- Small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the NFL Draft with a clear plastic bag
If a bag does not fall within these guidelines, it cannot enter the NFL Draft.
Road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft
Several road closures are in effect in Detroit for the NFL Draft. The city announced the closures in five phases. The most recent closures that were announced began at midnight on April 24 and include the following:
- Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
- Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned
- John R from Farmer to Woodward
- Clifford from Woodward to Griswold
- Grand River from Griswold to Farmer
- Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb
- Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine
- Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Blvd. (including access to Ford Underground garage)
- Adams from Park to Witherell
- Park/Witherell at Woodward (the South end of Grand Circus Park)
- WB Madison from John R to Witherell
- NB Washington from John R to Park
These closures will last until 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.
In addition, the following closures will begin on Thursday, April 25, and end at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 28:
- State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library
- Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot
- Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan
- SB Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place
- Randolph from Jefferson to Fort
- Brush from Fort to Monroe
- Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush
- Congress from Brush to Woodward
- Larned from Woodward to Brush Street
At 1:10 p.m. on Friday, the Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, so the city will reopen the following streets at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 26, to accommodate:
- Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
- Woodward Avenue from Adams Street to Montcalm Street
- Adams Street from Park Avenue to Witherell Street
These are just the closures that were announced most recently, so here's where you can find more information on all the previous closures:
READ: Phase 1 and Phase 2 road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft
READ: City of Detroit enters Phase 3 of road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
READ: 8 more Detroit road closures begin in Phase 4 of road closures ahead of NFL Draft
Transportation options for 2024 NFL Draft
As several road closures are in effect for the draft, details about how to get around the city were released. This includes information on how to travel using the QLINE, the People Mover, fan shuttles and more.
Concerts during NFL Draft
As part of the NFL Draft, fans will be able to attend free concerts. Detroit native Big Sean will kick off the concerts at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.
Michigan native Bazzi and the Detroit Youth Choir will also perform during the draft weekend.
Stay with CBS Detroit for all the latest news on the 2024 NFL Draft.