NFL Draft in Detroit. What to know about registration, security, road closures and more

(CBS DETROIT) - The wait is over for football fans and Detroiters; the 2024 NFL Draft is here and is ready to welcome thousands of visitors to the Motor City.

The draft will be held in Downtown Detroit from April 25 to April 27.

Here's everything you need to know about road closures, transportation options for getting around the city, concerts and more.

How to register for the NFL Draft

Entry to the NFL Draft is free, but fans must register by downloading the NFL OnePass app or visiting the Draft Access website.

All adults must register, and they can also register up to five children. People who don't have a smartphone will be able to register on-site with Fan Services staff members.

Prohibited items for NFL Draft

The following items are prohibited from being brought into the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives

Alcohol

Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)

Footballs

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Drones

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Frisbees

Illegal substances

Laser pointers

Motorized scooters and skateboards

Noisemakers, whistles, and horns

Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind

Tripods

Umbrellas

Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle

Offensive, obscene, threatening, abusive, or discriminatory clothing, banners, flags or signs, including the use of language or gestures concerning: A person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, expression of national origin (this includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions). Intended to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault

Any non-event related banners, flags or signs

Any banners, flags or signs larger than 22" x 28", however no banner, flag or sign may block the view of other patrons

Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or Detroit Police Department

What can I bring with me to the NFL Draft?

Prohibited items that are prohibited cannot be checked or stored with the NFL or Detroit police. Strollers and associated bags are permitted but will be subject to physical and visual inspections.

Fans can also bring in small cameras, binoculars and empty reusable water bottles. There will be water refill stations at the event.

Clear bag policy for NFL Draft

The following are guidelines for clear bags that are approved to be brought into the NFL Draft:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. (This includes clear

backpacks, clear fanny packs and clear cinch bags that fit within the permissible dimensions.)

No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Logo can only be on one side of the bag

Small, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the NFL Draft with a clear plastic bag

If a bag does not fall within these guidelines, it cannot enter the NFL Draft.

Road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft

Several road closures are in effect in Detroit for the NFL Draft. The city announced the closures in five phases. The most recent closures that were announced began at midnight on April 24 and include the following:

Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned

John R from Farmer to Woodward

Clifford from Woodward to Griswold

Grand River from Griswold to Farmer

Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb

Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine

Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Blvd. (including access to Ford Underground garage)

Adams from Park to Witherell

Park/Witherell at Woodward (the South end of Grand Circus Park)

WB Madison from John R to Witherell

NB Washington from John R to Park

These closures will last until 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.

In addition, the following closures will begin on Thursday, April 25, and end at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 28:

State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library

Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot

Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan

SB Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place

Randolph from Jefferson to Fort

Brush from Fort to Monroe

Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush

Congress from Brush to Woodward

Larned from Woodward to Brush Street

At 1:10 p.m. on Friday, the Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, so the city will reopen the following streets at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 26, to accommodate:

Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward Avenue from Adams Street to Montcalm Street

Adams Street from Park Avenue to Witherell Street

These are just the closures that were announced most recently, so here's where you can find more information on all the previous closures:

Transportation options for 2024 NFL Draft

As several road closures are in effect for the draft, details about how to get around the city were released. This includes information on how to travel using the QLINE, the People Mover, fan shuttles and more.

Concerts during NFL Draft

As part of the NFL Draft, fans will be able to attend free concerts. Detroit native Big Sean will kick off the concerts at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

Michigan native Bazzi and the Detroit Youth Choir will also perform during the draft weekend.

Stay with CBS Detroit for all the latest news on the 2024 NFL Draft.