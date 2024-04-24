Final preparations underway in downtown Detroit ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is just hours away from hosting the 2024 NFL Draft. Celebrities and football stars are making their way into town, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, and Detroit business wonders are ready for them.

"The excitement it's bringing to the city, a great economic impact too," said Zeana Attisha, owner of Sahara Restaurant and Grill.

Their District Detroit location is near all of the draft activities downtown. And they have already hosted some of the parents of draft prospects. Attisha said they are ready for the crowds the rest of the week.

"The chef has prepared triple the amount of preparation that goes into our freshly made food. And all the prep work that goes into that. Obviously, staffing has been tripled. Everything, from ways to ways to even get to work. They are all going to carpool and get dropped off," she said.

Michigan residents said it's about time Detroit got this spotlight, and they love that tourists are getting to see it.

"The amount of people that are down here is crazy. We went to the casino and all the people that were coming down all dressed up, it's beautiful," said Lansing resident Cammi White.

Football starpower is now in the Motor City. NFL legend and Detroit native Jerome Bettis said he is now proud to root for the Lions.

"For years and years, when I was a kid, they didn't win. So, I found myself rooting for other teams. But now I am rooting for the Honolulu blue," said Bettis.

Bettis hosted an event with other hall of famers like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

He said his goal now is to focus on young players with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan's 3Cs Sports Conference.

"From the mental health perspective, from NIL perspective, from the youth perspective. So, we want to just bring this all-encompassing conference to Detroit, where I think it can be very, very useful."