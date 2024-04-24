Things to do in Detroit while you're in town for the NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL Draft is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Detroit this weekend, and while it's the main event, there are plenty of other things the city has to offer.

So, if you're looking for something to do outside of the draft, here's a list:

Visit Belle Isle

Belle Isle is a 982-acre island in the Detroit River. Since 2014, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has operated Belle Isle as a state park as part of a 30-year lease with the city of Detroit.

Visitors can check out the Belle Isle Aquarium, Belle Isle Nature Center, Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.

It's also a great place to walk around and take in the city, as it provides a great view of the Detroit skyline.

Take a ride on the Detroit People Mover

If you're staying in downtown Detroit for the draft, you can probably walk to the events, but taking a ride on the Detroit People Mover is still a fun experience.

The Detroit People Mover operates in a one-way, nearly 3-mile loop in downtown Detroit. From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, through midnight on Sunday, April 28, the People Mover will operate 24 hours a day. It will be free to ride, and the stations closest to NFL Draft entry locations are the Financial District and Millender Center stops.

Grab a slice (or a pie) of Detroit-style pizza

While Detroit-style pizza can be found across the country, it only makes sense to try the square-shaped pizza in its birthplace.

The pizza, known for its crusty, cheesy corners, originated in 1946 at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile in Detroit.

There is a buddy's location at 1565 Broadway St. in downtown Detroit. There are several places to get Detroit-style pizza in the city, though, including Michigan & Trumbull, Pie Sci and Grandma Bob's. Two other places outside of the city but still in Metro Detroit, known for having good Detroit-style pizza, are Green Lantern in Madison Heights and Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park.

And just to add in one more place, because Detroit's thriving pizza scene provides many options for recommendations, check out Supino Pizzeria for New York-style pizza if that's more your vibe. You can visit Supino's Eastern Market location for take-out or dine-in at its New Center location.

Coney dogs and Coney Islands

While we're on the topic of food, if you're visiting Detroit, you might want to stop at a coney island to grab a bite to eat. There are several staples in and around the city, including Kerby's, Leo's, National, Grandy's, and more, that serve a variety of foods, such as breakfast items, Greek salads, pita wraps, sandwiches and saganaki, and are open early and late, with some open 24/7.

Coney Islands also serve coney dogs, and if you're in Detroit for the draft, you can grab one at American or Lafayette (or both to participate in the longtime debate over which Coney Island serves a better coney dog).

Detroit Institute of Arts

The Detroit Institute of Arts, or DIA, is a museum located in the Midtown neighborhood of Detroit. Its collection is among the top six across the country, with more than 65,000 pieces of work.

Last month, the DIA was named the best art museum in the United States in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Motown Museum

The Motown Museum is where Berry Gordy started Motown Records in 1959. The museum is located in the original headquarters and recording studio for Motown Records and has a variety of artifacts, including photos, costumes and more.

Visit the museum's website for all the specific information on admission prices and hours.

Where to dance the night away

If you're looking to get some dancing in while you're in town for the draft, Detroit has plenty of options for you. Detroit is also known as the birthplace of techno music, and you can find tributes to its origin throughout the city.

On Friday, the Saunderson Brothers, the sons of Detroit techno and house pioneer Kevin Saunderson, will have a shot at Big Pink.

Marble Bar is also hosting a 12-hour party on Saturday, April 27, with a lineup of artists, including Shigeto, a Detroit favorite. Other popular spots for dancing include Spot Lite, TV Lounge, Temple Bar and SpkrBox.

NFL Draft Details

