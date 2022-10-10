Watch CBS News
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early morning shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was injured after a group of people allegedly ambushed him and began shooting as he sat inside his vehicle early Monday morning.

Detroit Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his vehicle with a woman around 4 a.m. on the 19400 block of Fielding when the suspects walked up and began firing shots.

No one was struck but the off-duty officer was cut by glass. He was treated at the scene and released. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Neither were able to get a description of the suspects. 

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

