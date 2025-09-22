Off-duty Detroit police officer charged after suspected drunk driving crash

Here are top stories for Sept. 22, 2025.

A Detroit police officer was charged after he was suspected of driving drunk, causing a single-vehicle crash, authorities say.

Police say at about 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 and Mack Avenue. The driver, identified as Officer Liam Collier, 26, was arrested for driving while impaired. Detroit police say Collier was off duty at the time of the crash.

Court records show Collier was arraigned on Monday for operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Detroit police confirmed that Collier was put on administrative duty. Authorities did not release any additional information.

The incident is under investigation by DPD's Internal Affairs unit.