Oakland University considers data center on campus

Oakland University is joining a growing list of sites in Michigan that are considering a data center.

University officials say they are in a "feasibility phase of exploring the option of housing a data center." During this time, officials say they will assess the university's academic and research programming, identify industry partners, develop business planning and connect with campus stakeholders.

"We have executed an agreement with Fairmount Properties where we can collaboratively assess the feasibility of the project over the next 120 days. Before any final decision is made, there would be three additional phases prior to a data center becoming a reality," said Stephen Mackey, senior vice president for finance and administration.

The university anticipates the project will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval in June 2026. If approved, construction could begin as early as fall 2027.

The data center is proposed for OU's P-35 parking lot near the DTE substation, the southwest end of campus.

"A new data center would allow us to move our existing data center from Dodge Hall, which would create more academic laboratory space in that building," Mackey said. "This has been a core objective of the project from the beginning — updating our current computing capabilities while simultaneously expanding laboratory space as part of the broader Dodge Hall renovation."

The talk of data centers has grown in recent months as cities across Southeast Michigan are considering the project.

Last week, residents in Allen Park met with a developer, Solistice Data. The company will be presenting their additional research that was requested by the city at their upcoming meeting in March. Additionally, a proposed data center landed before the Van Buren Township Planning Commission.