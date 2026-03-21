Oakland Hills Country Club to reopen its clubhouse four years after fire

The Oakland Hills Country Club's clubhouse will once again be open to its members more than four years after a fire destroyed the century-old building.

Officials say more than 1,600 members can expect to walk through the door for the first time on Easter Sunday for brunch. There will be a soft opening the following week and then a grand opening celebration.

Officials say construction to rebuild the clubhouse began in December 2023. The new clubhouse was designed to resemble the original building, with a 10-pillared veranda.

"This clubhouse reflects the membership's deep pride in Oakland Hills, honoring our iconic history while boldly investing in a future worthy of it. It is a testament to the commitment of our members and ensures that Oakland Hills remains among the most distinguished and enduring private clubs in the world," said Oakland Hills general manager and COO Marc D. Ray in a statement.

"These grounds, this membership, our staff, and the entire metro Detroit community are truly special. We could not do what we do without this incredible community and the many trusted partners who support us. We look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence Oakland Hills is known for by serving our members and their guests as we prepare to welcome the game's greatest championships in the years ahead."

The club, which has hosted major golf tournaments, caught on fire on Feb. 17, 2022. No injuries were reported.

A month after the fire, authorities say surveillance footage showed maintenance workers using a propane torch before the fire. Bloomfield Township police said the workers used the torch to warm rubber flashing as part of a waterproofing process.

Investigators later recovered two propane tanks, a propane heater and a torch.

Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup. The club will host the 2029 U.S. Women's Amateur, marking 100 years since the 1929 championship.