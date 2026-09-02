Oakland County returns nearly 40 horses to owner with no charges filed

More than 30 horses seized last month from High Vibe Trail Rides in Milford have been returned to their owner after Oakland County did not pursue forfeiture, and no criminal charges were filed.

Oakland County Animal Control seized 38 horses in August from High Vibe Trail Rides and a residence on West Commerce Road as part of an animal welfare investigation. At the time, county officials said the investigation began after multiple complaints alleging inappropriate treatment and inadequate care of the horses.

According to Oakland County officials on Aug. 13, animal control officers said they corroborated the complainants' information and obtained search warrants before removing the horses for veterinary evaluation.

On Wednesday, trailers carrying the horses arrived back at High Vibe Trail Rides, where owner Lucille Ptasznik, supporters and attorneys gathered to welcome them home.

"It's really hard to feel like today's any way of victory, when everything that's happened," Ptasznik said. "I never, in my wildest dreams, imagined that healthy horses ... loaded up into these trailers."

Ptasznik said she was devastated to learn one of the seized horses was euthanized while in custody. "I just know that I was never contacted, and I never got to say goodbye," she said.

Attorney Todd Flood, who represents Ptasznik, argued the horses had received regular veterinary care and that prosecutors ultimately found no basis for criminal charges.

"Why wasn't a charge issued? Answer: No law was broken. That's as simple as that," Flood said.

Flood also questioned the basis for the seizure, pointing to veterinary examinations and prior inspections he said showed the horses were healthy and properly cared for before they were removed.

High Vibe Trail Rides has maintained throughout the investigation that the horses were not neglected. The business also said previous inspections found adequate food, water and shelter for the animals.

During Wednesday's event, Ptasznik described the impact the seizure had on her business and employees.

"I started this business as a little girl with a big dream, and I just wanted to share the love, the gift and the beauty of horseback riding with the world," she said. "That's all this was ever about, was creating unforgettable, magical experiences."

Ptasznik said veterinarians would examine each horse after its return to determine whether any medical treatment is needed. Once the animals are cleared, she plans to resume trail rides and other community events offered through the business.

"We intend to go back to doing that and serving the community as soon as we can," she said.

The return of the horses closes a major chapter in the investigation, though Flood said his team continues to review the case and has not ruled out potential legal action.