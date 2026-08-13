Oakland County Animal Control takes custody of 38 horses from Milford

Authorities in Oakland County, Michigan, took custody of 38 horses from two locations in Milford to investigate reports of inappropriate treatment and inadequate care.

A Michigan-based horse rescue and rehabilitator is now caring for the horses, the Oakland County public information office reported.

The investigation began about four weeks ago, when multiple complaints were filed with Oakland County Animal Control regarding the care and condition of the animals. Six Oakland County Animal Control officers served search warrants on Wednesday at High Vibes Trail Rides on Meadowood Lane in Milford, along with a home on West Commerce Road in Milford, where the horses under investigation could be found.

Animal control officers are now working through follow-up interviews, the report said. After the investigation wraps up, the agency will present its findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Police, Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Milford Police assisted with the seizures.

The search warrants were authorized by the 52-1 District Court in Novi.