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Oakland County Animal Control takes custody of 38 horses from Milford

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Authorities in Oakland County, Michigan, took custody of 38 horses from two locations in Milford to investigate reports of inappropriate treatment and inadequate care. 

A Michigan-based horse rescue and rehabilitator is now caring for the horses, the Oakland County public information office reported. 

The investigation began about four weeks ago, when multiple complaints were filed with Oakland County Animal Control regarding the care and condition of the animals. Six Oakland County Animal Control officers served search warrants on Wednesday at High Vibes Trail Rides on Meadowood Lane in Milford, along with a home on West Commerce Road in Milford, where the horses under investigation could be found. 

Animal control officers are now working through follow-up interviews, the report said. After the investigation wraps up, the agency will present its findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. 

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Police, Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Milford Police assisted with the seizures. 

The search warrants were authorized by the 52-1 District Court in Novi. 

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