Oakland County Republican party chairperson announces run for MI GOP chair

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County's Republican party chairperson is throwing in his hat for Michigan's GOP chair.

In a letter, Vance Patrick explains why he's running for the seat and it's because of Kristina Karamo who he considered a personal friend.

"I allowed her to use my home on occasion to hold private meetings so as not to be reported on by the meddling press, and I also personally offered her and MRP staff space within the Oakland County Republican Party Headquarters to help save the party money, only to be rebuffed," Patrick said.

In his pitch for your vote, he says he will respect the voices of all factions within the party and empower you.