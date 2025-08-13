Watch CBS News
Oakland County man charged with trafficking woman from Madison Heights hotel

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
An Oakland County man is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to engage in sexual acts with him and other men, officials said. 

Gerod Remond Penick, 33, of Madison Heights, is charged with human trafficking, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, accepting earnings from prostitution, assault and battery, and resisting and obstruction. 

On Aug. 10, Madison Heights police responded to a Travelodge near 14 Mile Road for a report of an assault. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a hotel room with injuries to her nose and lip. The woman told police that Penick had attempted to take a phone away from her, causing a physical confrontation. 

The victim told officers that Penick forced her to engage in sexual acts with him and other men for money against her will. 

"For too long, trafficking victims had been afraid to contact police for fear of being treated as criminal sex workers," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "As this case shows, law enforcement and prosecutors in Oakland County understand victims are victims. No one should be afraid to report a crime. We are here to help anyone being trafficked."

If convicted, Penick faces up to 20 years in prison.

