Oakland County man, 70, charged after allegedly shooting his wife in the face

A Pontiac, Michigan, man is accused of shooting his wife in the face during an argument, Oakland County prosecutors said.

David Lee Montgomery, 70, is charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

On May 23, prosecutors allege Montgomery shot his wife in the face during a dispute. The bullet struck the woman in her jaw, authorities said, just missing her carotid artery.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries, prosecutors said.

At the time of the incident, the couple's two grandchildren were in the home, according to authorities.

"No one should be unsafe in their own home or at the hands of an intimate partner," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "I'm thankful this victim is expected to recover. We know access to firearms only makes domestic violence situations more dangerous for victims."

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.