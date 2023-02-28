Watch CBS News
Oakland County hosting virtual job fair with over 500 positions available

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County is holding a virtual job fair with employers hiring for over 400 summer jobs and internships and over 80 full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Individuals interested in participating must register for the job fair

Departments and divisions in Oakland County that are hiring include the following:

  • Oakland County Parks & Recreation
  • Health Division, Children's Village
  • Community Corrections, Workforce Development
  • Human Resources
  • Equalization
  • The Sheriff's Office
  • Water Resource Commissioner's Office

Some of these departments will have virtual booths during the job fair to answer questions.

Specific positions the county is looking to fill include campground worker, lifeguard, chemist, civil engineer, public health nurse, sheriff's deputy, custodial worker, office support clerk, skilled maintenance mechanic, youth specialist and more.

To view a full list of open positions, visit here

"We have incredibly talented people who make up our workforce at Oakland County," Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. "Whether you are beginning your career or advancing it, Oakland County has a broad range of positions available in a welcoming work environment."

