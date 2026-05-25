Oakland County investigate 25-year-old Pontiac man's shooting death; $2,000 reward offered

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 25-year-old Pontiac man was shot to death.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities say that at about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Central Avenue. A person at the home told investigators that Brian Keith Washington had been shot in the neck and was not breathing.

Washington was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office says investigators uncovered shell casings outside the bedroom window.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.