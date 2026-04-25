Oakland County to receive $1.2 million in federal funding to improve stormwater management

Oakland County, Michigan, will receive $1.2 million in federal funding to improve stormwater management in areas that are "routinely flooded after high rainfall events," according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money will be used to create four wetlands, restore a stream bank and construct water control structures, the federal agency said in a news release on Friday. It's the final installment of a $1.8 million grant.

"The project will prevent repeat disruption and flood damage to Telegraph Road, County Center Drive and parking lots used by Oakland County employees and residents," the release said.

According to the federal agency, the funding is being provided through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which aims to help "state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in ways that reduce or mitigate future disaster losses in their communities."

The federal agency said it will pay 90% of the eligible project cost and the remaining 10% will be paid for by the county.

On Tuesday, the Village of Holly declared a state of emergency due to flooding. A series of heavy rains since early April overwhelmed the village's wastewater system with peak flows topping 5 million gallons per day, according to officials.

Village President April Brandon said the repair and maintenance costs to keep up with the wastewater issues have already exceeded $20,000 and will continue to rise.