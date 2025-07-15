Oakland County construction closures at 12 Mile and Inkster moving into next phase

The north half of the 12 Mile Road and Inkster Road intersection is ready to reopen, the Road Commission for Oakland County announced Tuesday.

The south half, however, will close early in September to continue a reconstruction of the intersection. In this ongoing 12 Mile Road resurfacing project from Inkster Road to Autumn Ridge, eastbound 12 Mile Road will be closed to traffic from Middlebelt Road to Inkster Road.

During the south closure, there will be a detour from 12 Mile Road to Middlebelt Road south to 11 Mile Road, back to Inkster Road. Those who are traveling northbound will be detoured from Inkster Road to 11 Mile Road to Middlebelt Road to 13 Mile Road, to Northwestern Highway and back to Inkster Road.

Westbound 12 Mile Road from Inkster Road to Middlebelt Road will remain open. However, the westbound traffic coming from the east will not be able to turn left onto Inkster Road to go south. 12 Mile Road will also be inaccessible to Inkster Road traffic coming south of the intersection.

Southbound Inkster Road drivers will be able to turn eastbound or westbound on 12 Mile Road during the work.

The entire project is estimated to be finished by October.

The 12 Mile Road and Inkster Road intersection sees a traffic count of about 26,000 vehicles a day.

A recap of the project is at the Road Commission for Oakland County website.