Overcrowded Oakland County Animal Shelter has nearly 300 animals waiting for a new home

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Animal Shelter has a lot of furry friends ready to go home.

"We get full up in the summer; it happens every year. But we're putting the plea out: if you are interested in adopting a pet, please check us out first before you go to a breeder," said Joanie Toole, who serves as chief of the Oakland County Animal Shelter.

The shelter has more than 150 dogs and 140 cats currently waiting for a home. Toole says the shelter is not full just because owners are surrendering their pets, but because the cost of pet care has gotten so high.

"Things are pricey; dog food and cat food is up, way up; it's expensive, especially with the vet. Besides the waiting, you're going to spend quite a bit of money on a vet trip," she said.

According to Rover.com, prices don't just feel higher — they are. Just in the last year, the amount to care for a dog increased by $100, and on average, in the U.S., people spend more than $1,000 per year on their dogs.

"We see it here at the shelter: it's more expensive to take care of animals today than it was before the pandemic," Toole said.

Shelters can help defray the cost if you're struggling with the cost of pet care. Toole encourages people to call their local shelter to learn about the resources they have available to help with the cost of vaccinations, food and other care so people can keep their pets.

If you're not in the market to adopt, the Oakland County Animal Shelter does have other ways you can help out.

"We even have programs where you can take them out during the day — take them to get a pup cream or whatever they call them!" She said. "If you want to adopt an animal, just come on in and see what fits with you. Our staff is very good at fitting families with animals that we have here at the shelter, and then it's just an application and pay the fee."

It's $40 to adopt a dog and $25 to adopt a cat.