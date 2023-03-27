Oak Park woman killed in crash involving box truck

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Oak Park woman was killed after her vehicle was struck by a box truck in Oakland Township.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Rochester and Predmore roads.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Joy Turnbore was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey westbound on Predmore Road when struck by a 2022 Hino box truck heading northbound on Rochester Road.

The sheriff's office says there is a stop sign on Predmore Road, but it is unknown if Turnbore had stopped before pulling in front of the box truck.

Turnbore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The box truck driver was a 34-year-old resident of St. Clair Shores. In addition, there was one passenger in the truck, a 32-year-old resident of Center Line.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver was not injured.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.