Oak Park man arrested after threats to burn down Monroe Catholic church

A 29-year-old Oak Park man was arrested after making threatening statements to burn down the Monroe Catholic church on Tuesday, the Monroe Public Safety Department says.

Officers responded to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on 511 S. Monroe Street at about 12:07 p.m. after receiving a report of an individual inside the church threatening to burn down the building, according to city officials.

Witnesses reported the man's threats and his expressed frustration with the church during investigations, officials say. The man admitted to making these statements to the officers, according to city officials.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail without incident, and charges of intimidation/stalking with threats to burn and disorderly conduct are being pursued.

The case will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"The Monroe Public Safety Department takes threats directed toward places of worship and other community facilities seriously. Threats involving the safety of those who live, work, and worship in our community will receive an appropriate law enforcement response," the Monroe Public Safety Department said.