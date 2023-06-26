Nurses reach deal with McLaren Lapeer Hospital to avert potential strike

(CBS DETROIT) - McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital has reached a tentative contract deal with its registered nurses that is hoped will avert a potential strike.

The nurses have been working without a contract since May 9.

Nearly 100 nurses staged an informational picket last month and voted unanimously to authorize a strike as negotiations dragged on.

Neither side is releasing special details about the deal, but officials at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital said in a statement that the tentative three-year agreement reached with the Michigan Nurses Association will provide " market-competitive wages and benefits, a safe, positive work environment, and staffing improvements that address the Hospital's and nurses' concerns."

The deal follows 16 hours of negotiations between the hospital and the nurses over the weekend.

"This tentative agreement achieves our members' goals when it comes to staffing the hospital safely and providing compensation that will recruit and retain nurses in our community," said Carie Babcock, the president of the local bargaining unit.

The nurses will vote on the contract on Thursday.