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Northville Township residents frustrated with massive sinkhole: "It's been a gaping hole for three weeks"

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Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

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People in one Northville Township, Michigan, neighborhood are fed up after a large hole has formed in their street.

Residents say the road has been a problem for years, but now, it's gotten worse.

"It's been a gaping hole for three weeks," said longtime resident Marney Wolf.

Clement Road has been a perpetual construction zone for homeowners.

"We've had some drainage issues that we have been dealing with, and the county has come out a few times before the road was a problem," said resident Nolan Emlaw.

Emlaw believes the water running beneath the road is causing the instability. Emlaw says that a couple of years ago, Wayne County Roads Division replaced the problem area with a new concrete slab. 

Three weeks ago, residents say crews removed that fix, leaving them with this massive hole.

"It was road, space, and then dirt," said Emlaw.

The hole in the size of an inground pool sits in the middle of the street. As crews figure out how to fix it, residents and school buses that come through daily have to go the extra mile.

"It looks like erosion from water getting backed up somewhere," said Emlaw.

The water ended up in Marney Wolf's yard.

"I already lost my patio to a washout, and we had thick mud to our slider," said Wolf.

Wolf, who lives at the low point of the street, says she has been watching the road cave in over time and has been reporting it to the city for a decade. She was told that engineers would look at the drainage under the road to have it work properly.

But recently, when asked, the city said the water was coming onto her property.

"Not only did he not answer, he laughed and up to this point, Northville has been good about responding to it. Now, I think like they don't know what to do, so they are going to do a quick fix," said Wolf.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Northville Township and Wayne County Roads Division and is awaiting a response.

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