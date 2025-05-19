Northville food bank in dire need of donations

A local food bank in Wayne County, Michigan, is urging the public to donate canned food. The nonprofit is in dire need of donations.

For 42 years, Civic Concern in Northville has been a resource for the community, a go-to spot for drop-off donations, and a reliable food bank for families in need.

CBS Detroit

"Northville Civic Concern has a mission and that's to make lives a little bit better for our volunteers, for the community and most…for our folk," said director Marlene Kunz.

Kunz says the nonprofit serves 150 families, and while that number has always risen, donations have recently dwindled.

"My fear is that we may have to go to once a month, and I'm not going to do that because over 40 years they've had food every other week," Kunz stated.

CBS Detroit

With federal cuts and tariffs, costs are higher, which Kunz says may contribute to the nonprofit's empty shelves. However, she's committed to the community and hopes folks will turn this dire need for donations around.

"People are concerned about summertime, how they're going to get through it. I don't blame them. One can. With 28,000 people in the city and the township, we can do this," Kunz said.

Jennie Macy regularly drops off canned goods on behalf of her church.

"I knew they were in need to restock their shelves, especially with summer coming. Kids won't have lunches at school anymore, so they'll need more products from Northville Civic Concern to help them," Mazy said.

CBS Detroit

A nonprofit's call to the community is to feed families needing extra support.

"I need food. Our mission is food. Whatever anybody can do, please do," said Kunz.

The organization is located in the Highland Lakes Shopping Center at 43275 Seven Mile Road in Northville, and anyone can drop off donations there.

The food bank needs the following items:

Canned Fruit

Canned Meat: chicken, tuna, stews, chili mix

Canned Soup

Canned Vegetables: peas, corn, green beans, mixed

Canned Pasta: Spaghetti O's, etc.

Baked Beans, Pork & Beans

Cereal

Instant Oatmeal Packs

Pasta Sauce

Pasta Noodles

Boxed Macaroni & Cheese

Side Dishes: Rice-A-Roni, Knorr's, etc.

Healthy Snacks: breakfast bars, snack bars

For more information on the food bank, visit Civic Concern's website.