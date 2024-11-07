Watch CBS News
Northern Michigan thrift store finds pipe bombs in donated box, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a northern Michigan thrift store employee found several pipe bombs in a donated box of tools. 

According to police, an employee at New Beginnings Thrift Shop in Harbor Springs discovered the pipe bombs Wednesday afternoon after picking up a donated box that contained numerous tools and sifting through the box to see what else was inside. 

harbor-springs-pipe-bomb.jpg
Michigan State Police say a northern Michigan thrift store employee found several pipe bombs in a donated box of tools.    Michigan State Police

MSP's bomb squad and canine teams responded to the thrift store. Police say the bomb squad took an X-ray of the pipe bombs and found one of the bombs contained a fuse and power. 

The bomb squad rendered it safe and disposed of the bomb. Police swept the business and surrounding areas but found no other explosive devices. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Joseph Buczek

