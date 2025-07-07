Northern Michigan teen and his father both drown in Cheboygan County

A 16-year-old boy and his father both drowned Saturday near Burt Lake in Cheboygan County, Michigan.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said it got the call about 3:21 p.m. with a report of two people in distress at Burt Lake, near Maple Bay Campground in Burt Township. Witnesses told officers that a 16-year-old from Levering had been under water for about seven minutes; his father, age 54, also from Levering, had entered the water to attempt a rescue and himself started to drown.

The Cheboygan County Marine Patrol, with assistance from bystanders, found the 54-year-old man under water. Shortly afterward, the teenager was found and pulled out of teh water.

Both were taken to Maple Bay Boat Launch, where emergency life-saving measures took place. Despite those efforts, the father was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, where he was pronounced dead.

Other agencies called to the scene or assisting deputies were the Cheboygan County Dive Team, Emmet County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Pellston Fire Department/First Responders and Cheboygan Life Support System.

The deaths remain under investigation.

"The Sheriff's Office extends condolences to the families affected by this tragic event and urges everyone to prioritize safety around water to prevent future tragedies," the report said.