No charges in fatal triple shooting at Detroit gas station, prosecutors determine self-defense

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says it will not file charges against a 22-year-old who fatally shot three people during an altercation at a Detroit gas station.

Prosecutors say they received a warrant request on Monday but determined that the shooting was in self-defense.

"Under Michigan law a person can use deadly force if they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent imminent death or serious bodily harm to themselves or others. After a careful review of the facts and evidence WCPO has determined that the warrant will be denied for insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect did not act in lawful self-defense and in defense of others," prosecutors said.

Officers responded in the early morning hours of April 19 to a gas station in the 21700 block of McNichols.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened after a crash between a car occupied by the gunman and another vehicle occupied by Lester Owens III, 24, Jasmine Sheeler, 24, and Trevor Sheeler Jr., 19. Prosecutors say the three people followed the gunman to a gas station, got out of the car and approached the other vehicle.

Prosecutors say Owens, Jasmine Sheeler and Trevor Sheeler opened the other driver's door and got into a physical altercation. During that time, the gunman, who was in the rear seat, fired shots, hitting the three people.

Authorities say Jasmine Sheeler was pronounced dead at the scene. Owens and Trevor Sheeler were taken to a hospital and were pronounced dead sometime later.