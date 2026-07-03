No cars, famous fudge and centuries of history define Mackinac Island

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Mackinac Island remains one of Michigan's most recognizable destinations, drawing visitors with its history, natural beauty and one-of-a-kind way of life.

"People are craving opportunities to slow down," said Steph Castelein with the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. "They're craving those opportunities to go back to the way things were, and on Mackinac, we live and breathe that every day."

Mackinac Island, Michigan, Lake side view of Mackinac Island on the shore of Lake Huron. Mackinac Island, Michigan, Lake side view of Mackinac Island on the shore of Lake Huron. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

About 500 people live on the island year-round. During the tourism season, however, thousands of visitors arrive by ferry each day.

Daily life looks different for residents.

"If you have to go get groceries, you have to hop on your bike or walk to get groceries," Castelein said. "Go to work, and it's raining, put on your rain gear, hop on your bike and go down to work."

Mackinac Island, Michigan, Fort Mackinac. The Fort was founded during the American Revolution. The British built the fort during the American Revolutionary War. Mackinac Island, Michigan, Fort Mackinac. The Fort was founded during the American Revolution. The British built the fort during the American Revolutionary War. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The island's history dates back centuries. Fort Mackinac overlooks downtown, serving as a reminder of its military past and role in the nation's early history.

Castelein said Mackinac Island became the country's second national park after Yellowstone, before later becoming Michigan's first state park.

"We're over 80% state park, and so we're very protected," she said.

Mackinac Island is also known for its fudge. Today, seven fudge makers operate 12 storefronts across the island, with the sweet aroma of fresh fudge often drawing visitors inside.

Mackinac Island, Michigan, Only horses and bicycles allowed on the island. Doud's Market. The oldest grocery in America. Mackinac Island, Michigan, Only horses and bicycles allowed on the island. Doud's Market. The oldest grocery in America. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"They actually blow it when it's being made. They blow the smell of it to the sidewalk, and it draws you right in," Castelein said.

Another signature attraction is the historic Grand Hotel, home to what is widely recognized as the world's longest covered porch. Guests continue to embrace longstanding traditions, including evening dress codes and dancing.

"There's a dress code and dancing in the evening, which is hard to find now at different hotels and summer getaways," Castelein said.

The island's name also offers a lesson for first-time visitors. While some pronounce it "Mack-in-ack," locals know the final "c" is silent, reflecting the island's French roots.

The island is also home to one of the nation's longest-serving elected officials. Mayor Margaret Doud has served for more than five decades, winning the island's one-year mayoral election 51 consecutive times.

From horse-drawn carriages and historic landmarks to world-famous fudge and enduring traditions, Mackinac Island continues to offer visitors a chance to slow down and experience a different era.