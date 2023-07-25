NEXT Weather Alert Day for severe weather risk in southeast Michigan Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is declaring Wednesday a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms in southeast Michigan.

Storm chances are on track to move through Michigan Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center includes our viewing area in the enhanced risk (third category) of severe weather.

A chance of showers and storms begins in the early afternoon as a warm front pushes through the areas. A small break may occur before a greater risk of strong storms moves through. The strongest of storms appears between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The biggest threats associated with this system will be strong wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, large hail about one inch in diameter or more, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding.

