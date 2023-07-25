Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert Day for severe weather risk in southeast Michigan Wednesday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast July 25, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast July 25, 2023 (Today) 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is declaring Wednesday a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms in southeast Michigan. 

Storm chances are on track to move through Michigan Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center includes our viewing area in the enhanced risk (third category) of severe weather. 

convective-outlook-days-1-3.png
Enhanced risk of severe storms across southeast Michigan Wednesday NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A chance of showers and storms begins in the early afternoon as a warm front pushes through the areas. A small break may occur before a greater risk of strong storms moves through. The strongest of storms appears between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

graf-4k-long-slow-adobeexpress-1.gif
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The biggest threats associated with this system will be strong wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, large hail about one inch in diameter or more, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding. 

severe-threat-scale.png
Wednesday's storm threats. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring this system. Stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 3:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

