More than 100K DTE customers without power amid severe weather in southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather on Wednesday in Michigan is causing thousands of power outages.

To protect safety in storm damaged areas, we assign people 24/7 to identify and secure down wires. Never go past caution tape and stay 25 feet away from a downed wire and anything in contact with them. Stay safe, everyone. https://t.co/rOPDvq9vM2 — DTE_Energy (@DTE_Energy) July 26, 2023

As of 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, more than 100,000 DTE Energy customers were without power and more than 32,000 Consumers Energy customers did not have power.

DTE urges residents to follow these safety tips with downed lines: