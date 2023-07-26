Detroit Tigers game vs. Los Angeles Angels postponed due to severe weather forecast

(CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to the severe weather forecast for southeast Michigan.

The game, which was scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park, will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday, July 27.

On Thursday, the first game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second game will begin 40 minutes after the first game is over.

According to Detroit Tigers officials, only tickets for Thursday's original 1:10 p.m. game will be valid for the doubleheader.

Anyone who has a ticket for Wednesday night's game can exchange them for any regular season game of similar value in the future, except for Opening Day.

For more information about the team's rainout policy, visit here.