Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Tigers game vs. Los Angeles Angels postponed due to severe weather forecast

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 26, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 26, 2023 03:08

(CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to the severe weather forecast for southeast Michigan.

The game, which was scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park, will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday, July 27. 

On Thursday, the first game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second game will begin 40 minutes after the first game is over.

According to Detroit Tigers officials, only tickets for Thursday's original 1:10 p.m. game will be valid for the doubleheader. 

Anyone who has a ticket for Wednesday night's game can exchange them for any regular season game of similar value in the future, except for Opening Day. 

For more information about the team's rainout policy, visit here

First published on July 26, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.