New University of Michigan study could change the lives of millions with food allergies

(CBS DETROIT) - A promising study from the University of Michigan could bring relief to millions around the world who suffer from food allergies.

The study showed that inulin administered as gel-based immunotherapy prevented allergic reactions in mice for common peanut, egg white and milk allergies.

The study, which will still need several clinical trials, is offering hope to people like Evan Rutter, who suffers from severe peanut and tree nut allergies.

"I wouldn't have to worry about what I eat anymore or carry around this thing in my pocket all the time," said Rutter.

Rutter, who is now 16 and was diagnosed with a peanut allergy at the age of 3, has lived his life around the allergy for as long as he can remember.

"When he was first diagnosed, I had to come in here and take everything out of the pantry because we had peanuts and tree nuts," said Evan's mother, Lisa Birkle-Rutter.

Birkle-Rutter says that the study's findings, which emphasized the role of the small intestine's microbiome and metabolites in food allergy regulation, piqued her interest immediately.

"I've given him probiotics for years," said the mother of three. "My other kids didn't take them, but I always made sure he was taking care of his gut."

Birklr-Rutter even tried to sign her son up to take part in the first clinical trials on humans, with his permission.

"They already have people lined up for that; I was definitely trying to sign him up," she said.

The mother-and-son duo say they've seen plenty of exciting studies over the years, but this one feels more hopeful.

"It's different, and it definitely would," Rutter told our newsroom when asked if it would be life-changing for him.

"No more telling him what he can and cannot eat every day," Birkle-Rutter said. "This would be great for us."