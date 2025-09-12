New stretch of Iron Belle Trail unveiled on Belle Isle Park

After years of planning, the longest state-designated trail in the U.S. just got even longer with the completion of another stretch of the Iron Belle Trail.

"It's really, really special to be able to go from Belle Isle all the way to Northern Michigan," said Homer McClarty.

McClarty has nothing but fond memories when he thinks back to his childhood growing up near Belle Isle.

"I was born and raised in Detroit and spent a lot of time on Belle Isle with my father and my brother and cousins, so the fact that the state has come in and helped and cleaned it up really is special," said McClarty.

This transformation started nearly a decade ago.

"This dream started back in 2015 with a Belle Isle Park trails master plan, where we laid out the route for the park, and have been working diligently the last 10 years to get to today," said Amanda Treadwell, urban area field planner for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The new 5.8-mile section of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Trail links the island to a newly constructed park along the Detroit River.

Amanda Treadwell with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the goal is to make Belle Isle as accessible and visitor-friendly as possible.

"Being able to have this trail that circles the entire island is a wonderful opportunity for people to accessibly explore the park," said Treadwell.

McClarty says he is excited to see how the expansion continues and can't wait to enjoy it for himself.

"This has just shown that smaller towns, smaller venues, can have great things. And just to be a part of that trail, to be a part of that whole effort. It's special. It's wonderful," said McClarty.

The new segment connects Belle Isle directly to the riverfront in downtown Detroit and adds to what will eventually be 2,000 miles of continuous trail for people to enjoy.