New "Path of Life" sculpture, created using pieces from Joe Louis Arena, dedicated

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, city officials and artists were on hand Friday for the dedication of a new 42-foot sculpture in the city.

The "Path of Life" sculpture was created by Detroit artists using pieces from Joe Louis Arena.

The sculpture marks the entrance of the newly-renovated Riverside Park and the beginning of the Joe Louis Greenway.

Accomplished Detroit artists and brothers Israel and Erik Nordin created the sculpture. The Adamo family commissioned the design and creation.

The Adamo family says the sculpture celebrates Detroit's Renaissance and the path to make a brighter future for the city.