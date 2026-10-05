New 3-hour parking rules begin in downtown Dearborn

New parking rules are taking effect in Dearborn on Monday. This comes as part of an effort to help businesses while allowing visitors time to shop or eat.

The plan includes free three-hour parking at multiple locations, available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The City of Dearborn's Parking Advisory Commission approved the one-year pilot program in key downtown Dearborn locations.

The program was launched in response to feedback from nearly four dozen businesses and aims to increase parking availability for customers and visitors near businesses that depend on them.

"On Saturday and Sunday, sometimes we have a line out the door, not so much on the weekdays," said Nadine Messelmani, of Loop Detroit Bagels. "But there are people who come from all over, like Chicago, Canada, out of town."

Messelmani, chef at the breakfast spot, says she's ready for an influx of customers and hopes the new rules will help her spot thrive

"That's what I try to set," said Messelmani. "I try to set a vibe in here where you can come in with your laptop, study, have some bagels and a coffee, and get your work done or whatever you need to do."

These new parking rules are in effect at garages and lots along Monroe Street and the surrounding areas.

The city will check in with businesses and visitors quarterly to see how the new parking parameters are going.