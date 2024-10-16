New mental health facility opens at the Islamic Center of Detroit

New mental health facility opens at the Islamic Center of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Leaders at the local, state and federal levels all came out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of My Mental Wellness Center, housed inside the Islamic Center of Detroit.

"I want people to see our faith this way, as the humanity and the shared humanity. If you feel like sometimes it's so invisible to people, you are doing it through action," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The facility's team of therapists, clinical psychologists, counselors and social workers provides quality care with a special focus on cultural sensitivity and faith-based care.

"Health in many cultures, mental health is shrouded in silence and misunderstanding. Many believe that discussing mental health equates to weakness, leading to isolation and despair. Our clinic here is more than just a facility. It is a safe haven," said Danish Hasan, director of the Islamic Center of Detroit.

It offers both in-person and virtual appointments.

"There are too many who have barriers that stand between them and being their healthiest, and so to have this kind of infrastructure deeply embedded in the community that has been created through the effort and intellect of dedicated community leaders and servants is truly inspiring," Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said.

Everyone deserves to be happy and healthy, and it starts here at My Mental Wellness in Detroit.

My Mental Wellness already has plans in the works to open a second location serving the youth at the Fairlane Club in Dearborn.