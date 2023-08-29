New app aimed at fighting crime in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new app was created to fight against crime in Detroit.

The app, called Safe Zone Mobile, was launched by New Era Detroit, and the organization's founder, Zeek Williams, is taking community involvement to a new level.

"What's different from just a 911 call is that it'll be able to alert not only police. It'll be able to alert us as a community group and organization, and it'll also be able to alert your family members that you are in danger," said Williams. "It's not nothing that is in competition with 911 or to replace 911, but this is something strictly for the people of the community to have better access to safety in their communities."

Williams said the free app is currently in beta testing and is currently servicing certain areas, which are between Hubble and Wyoming and Schoolcraft and Curtis.

"I think it's beneficial to us so we can let the authorities know quickly what's going on in our neighborhoods," said Detroit resident Mack Carpenter. "The more people we have and agencies we have coming together to help fight crime, the better for us."