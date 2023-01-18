Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you

Planes aren't exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of Netflix, but the streaming giant has an aviation department, and its looking to grow.

If you have "a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew," becoming Netflix's newest flight attendant just might be the role for you.

According to the job listing, the position is based out of San Jose, California, and requires applicants to have a flexible schedule with a willingness to work holidays, weekends and extended trips — both domestic and international.

"As a Netflix Flight Attendant you are expected to embrace our culture," which, according to Netflix, "places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation," read the posting.

But it's the pay scale that may turn heads, with Netflix writing that the "overall market range" for the position is $60,000 to $385,000 — a varied range that the company says is based on "total compensation, as opposed to just base salary.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook, the 2021 median pay for a flight attendant was $61,640 annually, putting Netflix's range potentially well-above the nationwide average.