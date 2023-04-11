Nessel releases video on new automatic expungement program

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a video outlining information about the new automatic expungement program, which launched on Tuesday, April 11.

Michigan State Police launched the program per the Clean Slate legislation, enacted in 2020.

The program will search Michigan's Criminal Historical Record database system on a daily basis for convictions eligible for automatic expungement.

According to the attorney general's office, on the first day of the program, Tuesday, April 11, over one million residents will receive automatic expungements and 400,000 residents are expected to end the day conviction free.

Residents eligible for this program may have up to four misdemeanors punishable by 93 days or more automatically after seven years have passed.

For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged after a 10-year waiting period or the completion of any term of imprisonment with the Michigan Department of Corrections, whichever occurs later.

In addition, to be eligible, residents cannot have any criminal charges pending against them.

"My department has been traveling the state for years, hosting expungement fairs to help eligible residents clear their records in the hopes of improving employment and housing eligibility, as well as significantly reducing the chances of that resident winding up back in the court system. Today, that process becomes a whole lot easier," Nessel said. "I am grateful to our partners in law enforcement and the legislature who have worked diligently alongside us to make expungements more accessible to the Michigan public. These efforts will undoubtedly lead to a stronger state."

Each day, state police will inform the court system about convictions that have passed automatic expungement.

If a resident believes they are eligible for automatic expungement, they can check their public records, which is a $10 fee.

Individuals who do not qualify can go through the traditional expungement application process. The Department of Attorney General will travel around Michigan to host expungement fairs to assist those applying by traditional means.

For additional information, visit here.