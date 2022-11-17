Nessel reissues video about the penalties for making school threats

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michigan schools have been facing an increase in threats made against them, Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her video on Thursday about the consequences that people will face if they make school threats.

In the video, Nessel explains the charges an individual could face if they make a threat against a school.

The charges include:

communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony;

calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;

malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and

threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

"A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools," said Nessel. "Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences."

The Attorney General's Office says people should contact local law enforcement if they know of a threat or leave a tip with the state's OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY).

The hotline protects the confidentially of the caller's identity.