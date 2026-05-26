Several neighborhood food pantries installed across Eastpointe

In Eastpointe, the help for people facing food insecurity may be closer than they realize, thanks to a growing network of small community pantries. What began in October with one pantry outside resident Sarah Bedigian's home has expanded to more than 20 locations across the area.

Bedigian says she was inspired to act after seeing people in her neighborhood struggling to find food.

"When it got super cold, there was a gentleman digging through the dumpster trying to get hot drinks, coffee, stuff like that," she said.

Since then, the effort has grown quickly.

When CBS News Detroit spoke with Bedigian last month, she said there were 16 locations.

"Now it's 23," she said on Tuesday. "And I have the 24th one in the house, I just haven't built it yet."

The pantries are placed in neighborhoods, near schools and in areas Bedigian said have the greatest need. Some are also being used by local organizations.

"The addiction center, they contacted me, and they use it during NA and AA meetings," she said.

Pantry No. 14 is located on East 11 Mile Road outside Time Together Adult Day Center. Staff there say it is frequently emptied.

"Every morning I come in, it's empty," said executive director Madison Collins.

The center serves adults with special needs and provides meals throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

"Our older adults are very much so impacted because they aren't able to get and use all those resources, and they can't go out and get those resources," said Sherry Scott, owner of Time Together Adult Day Center. "So they're very much so impacted by food."

Scott adds, "For some of them, the best meals they get are the ones we serve here."

Bedigian says the pantries are stocked entirely by volunteers and donations. In addition to nonperishable items in the boxes, her group also provides grocery bundles for people who need more.

Her goal is to continue expanding access across the community.

"I'm just grateful to be able to meet unmet needs honestly," she said.

People can find request forms inside the pantries or reach out through the group's Facebook page if they have specific needs.