Negro Leagues player, Detroit native Ron Teasley dies at age 99

Ron Teasley, a Detroit native who played for the New York Cubans in the Negro National League, died on Tuesday at age 99.

Teasley's death was announced on Wednesday by the Major Baseball League. Teasley, whose nickname was "Schoolboy," was the second-oldest living Negro Leagues player.

Teasley served in the U.S. Navy before he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948, according to the Major Baseball League. He spent time with the Dodgers' farm team in Olean, New York and then joined the New York Cubans later that year. Teasley played independent ball from 1949 to 1950.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Former Negro League Player Ron "Schoolboy" Teasley who played from 1939-1948 was introduced prior to the start of the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 2015 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Both teams wore throwback uniforms from the Negro League. Leon Halip / Getty Images

Teasely graduated from Detroit's Northwestern High School, the same school where he would later become an educator and a basketball and baseball coach. He also attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's degree. He was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame in 1986.

Teasely's death comes more than a week after former Negro Leagues player Clinton "Tiny" Forge died at age 90. Forge, a Birmingham, Alabama-native, played for the Detroit Stars in the 1950s.

"The Tigers mourn the passing of Negro Leagues players Clinton Forge and Ron Teasley. Both regularly attended our Negro Leagues celebrations at Comerica Park," the Detroit Tigers said in a social media post.

According to the city of Birmingham, Forge took an interest in golfing years after playing baseball, winning the mayor's Inaugural Golf Tournament in his 80s. In 2024, Forge was honored during MLB's "A Tribute to the Negro Leagues."

Forge created the Forge The Future Foundation for his 90th birthday.