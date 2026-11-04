Nearly 210,000 Detroiters cast votes in 2026 midterm election

Approximately 209,924 Detroiters cast ballots for federal, state and local offices, the city of Detroit says.

Detroit reported 95% of all election returns by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and final unofficial results were completed by 4:37 a.m. Wednesday.

"Detroiters understand that our voices carry power, and this election, more than 209,000 of our residents exercised that power through the ballot," said Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey. "Whether they voted early, returned an absentee ballot or visited their neighborhood polling location on Election Day, each voter helped write the next chapter of Detroit's story."

According to Detroit's Department of Elections, 25,515 Detroiters cast their ballots at eight early voting centers. Detroit also had 38 official absentee ballot drop boxes, and on Election Day, 402 precincts opened successfully, the city says.

The city says that more than 1,000 newly registered voters visited the Detroit Department of Elections and the City Clerk's Office to register and vote on Election Day.

"Seeing young people claim their place in our democracy is especially encouraging," Winfrey said. "Their participation reminds us that Detroit's tradition of civic engagement continues to grow with every generation."

Winfrey thanked the poll workers for their work and dedication.