Michigan man airlifted from accident scene after near-deer collision

A Macomb County man was airlifted to a regional hospital after a vehicle crashed in an attempt to avoid a deer in Michigan's Nothern Lower Peninsula.

The accident happened about 11:15 p.m. April 22 on US-131 near East 50 Road in Wexford County, the Michigan State Police reported in a press release issued Thursday.

Five people were in a vehicle that was southbound on US-131 when the driver, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman, swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle rolled over into the median, and three of the passengers were ejected.

One of those three was a 20-year-old Clinton Township man, who had critical injuries, troopers reported. An air ambulance took him from the scene to Traverse City Munson Hospital.

The other two ejected were a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from Grand Rapids. They had serious injuries, troopers reported.

Another passenger and the 23-year-old driver also were in the vehicle. The driver, who was the only one wearing a seat belt at the time, was not injured.

"A seat belt will not only keep you behind the wheel, but it will also keep you inside of the vehicle," said Lt. Ashley Miller. "We are seeing too many drivers not wearing their seat belts. Wear your seat belt; it will save your life."

Troopers from the Cadillac post were assisted on scene by the Cadillac Fire Department and MMR.