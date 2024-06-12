NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

Jerry West, the Hall of Fame player and executive who was the inspiration for the NBA logo, has died at age 86.

West previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and worked as an executive for the Clippers.

The Clippers released a statement saying, "Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Jerry West at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. / Getty Images

Jerry West was selected to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in his career. He first went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and then for a second time as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. West will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West was a general manager for eight NBA championship teams in his career, including the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped build the "Showtime" dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.