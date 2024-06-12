Remembering NBA logo legend and Hall of Famer Jerry West

Jerry West, who inspired the NBA logo and was a Hall of Fame basketball player who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, has died at the age of 86.

West had his wife, Karen, by his side when he died Wednesday morning, the Clippers organization in a statement.

West was the general manager of the Lakers from 1982 to 2000 and the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002 to 2007. He was a consultant with the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2017 and with the Clippers until his death.

West leaves behind an iconic legacy in the sport of basketball and many are paying tribute to him on social media including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and many others.

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/hZuxpIKMGd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2024

United under one Logo.



Jerry West, 1938-2024 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AiFtYjuhlz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

West Virginia University mourns the passing of the legendary Jerry West, an iconic figure in basketball history.



Forever a Mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/M4ZYxUBTEL — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 12, 2024

Oscar Robertson issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/qgF8SdyKcl — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2024

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game. pic.twitter.com/aScTL7WqL1 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2024

"Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game… pic.twitter.com/Z40V4gzJka — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2024