Remembering NBA logo legend and Hall of Famer Jerry West
Jerry West, who inspired the NBA logo and was a Hall of Fame basketball player who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, has died at the age of 86.
West had his wife, Karen, by his side when he died Wednesday morning, the Clippers organization in a statement.
West was the general manager of the Lakers from 1982 to 2000 and the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002 to 2007. He was a consultant with the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2017 and with the Clippers until his death.
West leaves behind an iconic legacy in the sport of basketball and many are paying tribute to him on social media including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and many others.