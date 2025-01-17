Detroit man charged over missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris appears in court

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man charged in the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris appeared in court Friday morning.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Jarvis Butts, a 42-year-old man charged with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity.

Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah, who was last seen getting off her school bus at the corner of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2024. Her body has never been found.

During Friday's court hearing, a calendar conference date was set for March 7 at 9 a.m. A calendar conference allows the legal teams the opportunity to discuss trial logistics, including motion hearing and motion filing dates.

Butts also has been charged with the sexual abuse of two other girls in separate cases.

On Jan. 9, Judge Aliyah Sabree sent the case over to the 3rd Circuit Court for trial following four days of testimony and a preliminary examination.

"You're the monster in this whole picture," Sabree told Butts in court last week. "She (Na'Ziyah) did deserve love from her parents and everyone who was in her life. She was ignored. She was neglected, and you took complete advantage of that. She wanted someone to love her, and she will never know what that feels like. I pray for the healing of all the victims and the young girls, and possibly boys, who have come into contact with you."

The case has grabbed the public's attention, including that of celebrities like Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, who has offered to cover the costs of a funeral for Na'Ziyah to provide her family closure. Na'Ziyah's adult cousin, Roxy, confirmed to CBS News Detroit that several celebrities have reached out to her, including Skilla Baby.

"My goal was to make sure Na'Ziyah Harris' story reached worldwide, and it reached worldwide because this isn't only happening in the City of Detroit, but it's happening everywhere," Roxy said. "Now, more women and more young girls are speaking up and that was my ultimate goal for not only Na'Ziyah to get justice but for every young girl and every young woman who has ever been sexually abused to get justice."

Roxy is working to establish a foundation in Na'Ziyah's name to support other young victims of sexual abuse.