National Guard member killed in D.C. shooting remembered as courageous person who "liked to laugh"

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member who was shot and killed in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., is being remembered by former coworkers as energetic, funny and quick to laugh.

"Her coworkers would tell you she had a great sense of humor," said Marcie Vaughan, CEO of Seneca Health Services. "She loved being part of the community. She would frequently go to events, engage others, and share resources that might positively impact their lives."

An updated photo of National Guard member Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom.

Beckstrom was one of two members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The second victim, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, underwent surgery on Wednesday and remains in critical condition. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is believed to have acted alone.

Beckstrom worked for behavioral health agency, Seneca Health Services, as a community engagement specialist before her deployment and supported those at risk of psychiatric hospitalization, helping them remain stable and connected to care, Vaughan said.

"She had a passion for serving people," Vaughan recalled. "Her decision to join the National Guard and to become a member of the behavioral health profession … that requires a person to have compassion. The fact she volunteered shows courage and dedication."

Beckstrom is from Summersville, West Virginia, and served in the Guard since June 2023, according to a statement from the West Virginia National Guard. She volunteered to serve in the Trump administration's D.C. National Guard deployment and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade at the time of the shooting.

"Her mother was very proud of everything Sarah had done," Vaughan said. "We have a beautiful 20-year-old young lady whose life was cut short. It's tragic."

Beckstrom had been on active duty in Washington since August, part of the ongoing White House crime task force in Washington. Vaughan said colleagues are bracing for the emotional return to the office.

"It will be anguished," Vaughan said. "Her mother was here the day this happened. Everyone is concerned, and saddened."

Beckstrom was one of roughly 180 National Guard members currently deployed from West Virginia.

"The family just needs prayers," Vaughan said. "Sarah was happy to serve — and it is a tragedy that this happened to her."

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told CBS News that while he never met Beckstrom in uniform, the outpouring of support from her unit, her commanders and her family has painted a clear picture of who she was.

"All the accounts about her over the last couple days have been nothing but so positive," he said. "She looked like she was loved by the people in her unit, and they also respected her greatly."