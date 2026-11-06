National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Abdul El-Sayed bobblehead

U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has landed the honor of a bobblehead figure in his likeness.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, unveiled the design on Thursday, following up on El-Sayed's election on Tuesday to become Michigan's next senator. El-Sayed, a Democrat, won a contentious, nationally watched race against Republican Mike Rogers to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Sen. Gary Peters.

"The first Abdul El-Sayed bobblehead is being produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and is part of a new series featuring some of the most requested political bobbleheads related to the 2026 Midterm elections and the upcoming 2028 elections," the museum announced.

U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has landed the honor of a bobblehead figure in his likeness. National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

A bobblehead figure is stationary in its stance, but the head is created separately and bounces around. The figures have been part of American popular culture in music and sports for decades. The museum said the current surge in popularity started in the 1990s, when new manufacturing techniques reduced the cost and difficulty of creating such a figure.

El-Sayed's figure is the first known bobblehead honoring a Michigan senator.

The design features a smiling image of El-Sayed, wearing a dark suit with an open-collared white shirt. His hands are in his pants pockets. Each 8-inch figure is individually numbered to 2,026. The bobbleheads are $30 each, plus shipping, and are available for presale from the museum store. Delivery is expected in April.

"We are excited to produce this first bobblehead of newly elected U.S. Senator Abdul El-Sayed to commemorate his historic victory," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "This bobblehead is sure to be popular among Senator El-Sayed supporters."