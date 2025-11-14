Narcotics, homemade laboratory equipment seized from Mt. Clemens home

A man and a woman were taken into custody after detectives found what they described as a "fully-functioning, homemade laboratory" after serving a search warrant in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the location on Grand Avenue where the narcotics and related materials were seized is near an elementary school.

"Conducting illegal drug activity anywhere is unacceptable, but doing so near an elementary school shows a blatant disregard for the safety of our children. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office will continue to pursue those who threaten the well-being of this community," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Team, which includes detectives from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Warren Police Department, led the investigation after a 52-year-old man was believed to be distributing counterfeit methamphetamine and fentanyl pills in the Mt. Clemens area.

That man was also allegedly using a false identity to purchase chemicals from overseas for use in manufacturing and distributing "unregulated substances," deputies said.

The items found during the search included an autoclave, glass beakers, packaging, labels and various chemicals that deputies said were part of a fully-functioning, homemade laboratory.

In addition, detectives confiscated about 225 grams of Etizolam; over 1,000 suspected pressed methamphetamine and fentanyl pills; a pill press; about 1,300 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms); ketamine; anabolic steroids; and two pistols.

Deputies said both suspects were lodged at the Macomb County Jail, pending arraignment that took place Friday in Clinton Township District Court 41-B.

Dennis Frank Baran Jr., 52, faces a total of 10 drug and weapons charges, including one count of controlled substance-operating/maintaining a laboratory near specified places, which is a 20-year felony, court records show. Bond was set at $500,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 24.

The other suspect, Natalie Fraley, 41, faces two controlled substance-related drug charges, court records show. Bond was set at $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 24.